Karanveer Mehra lifting the Bigg Boss 18 trophy has made celebs and social media divided. There are many who have called KV's win fair and there are many who have alleged foul play. One person who is yet to come to terms with Karanveer's win is Elvish Yadav. The former Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner who had come to BB 18 to support his friend Rajat Dalal recently invited Mehra to his podcast.

Elvish reasons

Talking about how he managed to win when Vivian and Rajat had the fiercest competition and support from their group, Elvish Yadav asked if Karanveer received votes from Pakistan. "Humne to zor lag aliya thha, udhar walo ne bhi zor lag aliya thha. Par udhar teesri jagah koi baitha hua thha. Bhai ke support mein koi illuminati baitha hua thha," Yadav said.

(We had given it our all, the other side had also done their best. But there was someone at the third spot who played the game)

Votes from Pak?

Elvish further asked, "Udhar Vivian ke support mein hazaar aadmi, idhar Rajat ke support mein hazaar aadmi. Karanveer ka support bhi thha lekin do side ke beech se kaise le gaya aadmi? Kya kahoge aap kisne vote kiya aapko? Aap kahoge neutral audience correct? To Pakistan se vote aaye hain?"

(There were a thousand people in Vivian's support, there were thousand in Rajat's support. You also had support but how did someone from the middle win the show? Who voted for you? Neutral audience or people from Pakistan)

Karanveer's fiery response

"Jab voting hoti hai na tab sunte thhe ke jaa ke de dete hain inko paise. Tab main sochta thha ke mere ko koi offer karega na to main vote to usiko karunga jo pasand hai lekin paise bhi le lunga. To aisa hi to nahi hua kahin? Jo Vivian aur idhar wale thhe ke paise bhi pakad liye aur bola ke khel to ye (KV) sahi raha hai aur vote isko de denge hum," Karan said.

(When there is voting have heard people taking money and voting. I used to think ke when someone would offer me something I would take the money also but would vote for the person I want. So I wonder if the same thing happened here? People took the money also but decided that KV is playing a better game so let's vote for him)

Karanveer's witty response left Elvish Yadav stunned and he couldn't help but agree with him.