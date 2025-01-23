Elvish Yadav's appearance on Bigg Boss 18 rubbed many the wrong way. The former Bigg Boss OTT winner had accused media of being 'paid' on the show. Now, Munawar Faruqui, who recently came in front of the media also reacted to the controversy. Munawar, who won Bigg Boss 17, was asked about the comment made by Elvish.

Munawar recently attended the success bash thrown by Nouran Aly for husband, Vivian Dsena. The bash was attended by BB contestants like Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Sara Khan, Chahat Pandey, Arfeen Khan, Yamini Malhotra and more. Munawar, who had hoped for Vivian's win was also spotted at the do. It was here that he was asked to comment on Elvish's comment.

Elvish's 'paid media' comment

Munawar, however, said that he hadn't heard it exactly and thus refused to comment. "Uska context wahi tha. Woh explain bhi kiya na usne baad mein. Maine nahi suna hai sach mein, woh kis way mein bola. (That was the context. He also explained it later. I have not heard it as in which context he has said such things)," he told the paparazzi.

Munawar takes a dig

However, he didn't shy away from pulling media's legs and questioned them on clicking pictures of Yadav at the grand finale. "But uske baad woh (Elvish Yadav) jab Bigg Boss ke set pe se finale mein gaya hai toh saari media uska photo kheench hi rahi hai na. Toh aap log uss se actually mein upset ho bhi yaa nahi ho (But after that, when he arrived at the Bigg Boss and appeared in the finale, the entire media was clicking his photos. So, are you guys actually upset with him or not?)," he took a dig at the paps.

Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar and Karanveer Mehra weren't invited to the success bash.