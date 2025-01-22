Digvijay Rathee's eviction was one of the most heart-breaking and unfair evictions in Bigg Boss history. There's no two ways about it. The former Splitsvilla contestant, who had entered the show with the sole aim of winning it, was evicted by internal voting. Post his ouster, Bigg Boss himself had revealed that based on the voting trends he was at the top that week and there was no chance of him leaving the show.

Post his exit, a heart-broken Digvijay had met Salman Khan and looked devastated. Even Salman took a stand for him and pulled up his friends inside the house for the decision. With such a betrayal, it was obvious to not see Digvijay at the Bigg Boss 18 finale. The youtuber also deleted all the posts and pictures of BB from his social media profiles.

Rathee's dig at the makers

Rathee also seemed to be taking a dig at the makers and shared a picture with his fans writing, "Tumhe tumhari jeet mubarak, Lekin aaj jashan to meri haar ka hoga; Tumse to jeete kayi hai, Lekin shayad hi mujhsa koi haara hoga (Congratulations on your victory, But today will be the celebration of my defeat; Many people have won from you, But nobody has been defeated by my love)."

On not winning the trophy

Digvijay also mentioned that he might not have won the trophy but his real win remained the love and support he received from the audience. "People keep telling me that I didn't win my trophy but my real win is the love of the audience I am receiving the trophy doesn't matter but this love and care matters the most and I thank each of fan for the unconditional love they have shown me," he said in an interview. Inside the house, Digvijay had formed a close bond with Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang.