'Fake tears': Fans slam Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum, Karan Veer for crying inconsolably over Digvijay Rathee's elimination [BB 18 update]

Bigg Boss 18 is merely a week away from its finale, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to intensify the game. From fights to emotional moments, this season is a mixed bag of contestants and their emotions. This season has witnessed so-called best friends backstabbing and nominating each other, while those who aren't close often help their housemates avoid elimination.

Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum, Karan Veer cry inconsolably over Digvijay Rathee's elimination

On Friday night, Digvijay Singh Rathee was eliminated from the show. Bigg Boss announced that he was in the 'Top 5' as per voting, leaving the housemates emotional. The wildcard entry Digvijay Singh Rathee's elimination sparked controversy after Shrutika Arjun's ranking task.

In a promo released by the makers, Bigg Boss asks "Time God" Shrutika Arjun to rank all the contestants according to their popularity and contribution to the show. He then asks the housemates to name one person who should no longer be part of the show. As per reports, the majority voted for Digvijay to be ousted from the house.

When Digvijay Rathee's elimination was announced, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, and Shilpa Shirodkar started crying inconsolably. Chahat Pandey, one of Digvijay's closest friends, hugged him and cried uncontrollably, while Karan Veer Mehra looked emotional.

However, several reports state that Rathee will not be re-entering the house. His journey in Bigg Boss has officially ended.

Uorfi Javed and Kamya Panjabi slammed the housemates, especially Shrutika, for Rathee's elimination.

Uorfi Javed took to social media, shared a video, and called the eviction "extremely unfair."

Social media users also came out in support of Digvijay.

A user wrote, "I still can't believe he's out! He was such a strong contender—genuine, sorted, and truly deserving. Feeling really bad for him right now. He didn't deserve this at all. Still holding onto hope that he makes a comeback."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan called out Shilpa Shirodkar and others for not standing by Digvijay.

A Twitter page for Bigg Boss shared:"Salman pointed out how none of them asked Shrutika why she ranked Digvijay at No. 11, a decision that directly led to his eviction. Salman even schooled Shilpa for again playing a safe game."

Shrutika Arjun, meanwhile, cried in front of Salman Khan, expressing her desire to leave the show. She shared that she's feeling mentally disturbed and that nothing feels right. She also opened up about why she didn't favour Digvijay, explaining that he kept poking and taunting her throughout the game.