Digvijay Rathee is reportedly back in the house after being evicted by the contestants. A new promo shows Digvijay standing next to Salman Khan and interacting with him. Salman goes on to say how he never expected the former Splitsvilla contestant to walk out of the house so soon. A tear-eyed Rathee blames himself for believing in people.

Salman grills Chum, Shilpa

Salman then goes on to grill Shilpa Shirodkar and Chum Darang over their friendship with Digvijay. Khan questions how neither Chum nor Shilpa told Shrutika or tried to convince her to save Digvijay. The superstar then slammed Chum for being more focused on getting Karanveer to bag the top spot instead of making sure that one of the members of their group, Digvijay, gets saved.

Social media heartbroken

On the other hand, ever since Digvijay's eviction, social media has called it "unfair". Several trends have been running in Digvijay's name, supporting him and calling out the eviction. "Digvijay was believing everyone and helping them because he know he will be saved by audience and he made it but his own friends betray him," a social media user wrote.

"Biased BB they are favouring colors actors only," another social media user commented. "Chum is the fakest contestant in the house," read a comment. "Alone warrior Digvijay against the whole house," another comment read. "Digvijay saved Chum and what they are doing to him now is so cheap," one more person commented.

Kamya Punjabi wants Digvijay back

Kamya Punjabi also seem shocked with Rathee's eviction and called it "unfair". "This is the worst part of this game! Contestants kyu decide karenge kaun rahega kaun jayega (why would housemates decide who would stay, who would go?) #Digvijay is much more deserving than so many in that house right now! Chalo kam se kam #BiggBoss ne yeh toh clear kar hi diya. (Atleast BB mentioned this) @ColorsTV," she wrote.