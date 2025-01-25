Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly recently joined Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh for their podcast. The four of them posed together for the shutterbugs. It was here Vivian was told how Karanveer Mehra told everyone that he wasn't invited to Dsena's success party. However, before the Madhubala actor could respond, his wife, Nouran Aly responded.

Nouran's take

Nouran said that it was a surprise party that she had arranged for him and she was the one who was inviting people. Not just that, Aly also added that she only invited those people who didn't hurt them as a family. "I am the one who was inviting as it was a surprise party for him. I will invite those who didn't hurt us," Nouran told the paps.

Gets trolled

However, Nouran's statement didn't go down well with many on social media who called her 'negative' and 'jealous'. "What is the point of hurt us. It was a game nothing personal, stupid lady downs the standard of Vivian," wrote a user. "Almost winner Nouran is saying "I DIDNT INVITE PPL TO THE PARTY WHO CAUSED HIM HARM" my god Karan caused him harm??? Is he deaf n dumb? And what was Vivian talking about Karan?? Nothing? She is Full of Negativity ... how ppl wanted him to be winner," another user defended Karanveer Mehra.

Fans come to the rescue

However, there were many who even supported Nouran's statement saying how Karanveer went below-the-belt with the comment on Vivian's daughter. "No, she is taking stand for Vivian and Karan went personal throughout the season. And the last roasting on his daughter was very cheap. And anyway, he is not a friend then why she will call him?" a person defended Nouran.

"Karan used their 2 years child for roasting... that's why... otherwise roasting and taunting in friends is common. Maybe she didn't like jokes for her daughter," another person wrote in her support.

"Why will she ever call people who was not his friends neither they consider them as his friends...its not something beyond understanding and they aren't forcing ppl to call them to their do's either its fine if some ppl don't go well they need not to be invited," asked another user.