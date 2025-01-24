It didn't come as a surprise to not see Karanveer Mehra at Vivian Dsena's success party. Not just Karanveer, even Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar remained absent from the do. A day after the Bigg Boss 18 final, Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly threw a grand bash for the Madhubala actor. From Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Hema to Munawar Faruqui; many were seen at the do except this trio.

Later, in an interview, on being asked why he gave the success party a miss, Karanveer Mehra said that he wasn't invited and thus didn't go. He added that there is a lot of bitterness in the people who didn't win and thus they didn't invite him. He also added that had he been invited, he would have definitely gone.

Wasn't invited

"I wasn't invited to the party. Possibly, after not winning the trophy, there's a bit of bitterness that creeps in. You never win the silver; you always lose the gold—that's the mentality. Yes, I didn't receive an invitation. If I had, I would have definitely gone," Karan told Mid-day.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi winner also added that if he throws a success bash, he would definitely invite Vivian and his wife. In another video, Chum had also revealed that she wasn't invited to Vivian's party and said that they were a different team from the beginning.

Shilpa's note for Chum, Karanveer

Shilpa Shirodkar, who shared a close bond with Karanveer and Chum Darang on the show, penned an emotional message for the two after her eviction. "No matter how good or bad the days were, just one question from KVM every night asking me and chumti "how was your day?!" would suddenly make everything better! Remembering these moments suddenly just puts a BIG smile on my face love you so much guys!" she had written with an adorable picture of the three of them together.