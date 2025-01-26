Karanveer Mehra became the winner of Bigg Boss 18 and lifted the coveted BB trophy. Ever since the show, KV has been busy with interviews, chat shows and podcasts. Amid all this, he found some time to catch up with his friends – Chum Darang and Digvijay Rathee. The trio posed for the shutterbugs and could be seen enjoying some quality time at a party.

KV's live session

Prior to this, KV had done a live session to thank his fans and those who voted for him. Chum also joined the chat and wrote, "Hi all. Thank you so much for the love you guys have shown us." When a fan asked where has Chum been, KV was quick to say, "I have no idea; she is busy making money."

However, a few minutes later, Chum left the chat and wrote, "Okay, this time is for KVM; don't want to take the limelight away. Bye bye, guys. Lots of love." Mehra was quick to say, "She is home, chilling and making a lot of money. Doing her Instagram reels."

Chum's banter

It was at this point that Shilpa and Digvijay also joined the live session. The trio engaged in their funny banter. Karanveer also showed off the two trophies he had kept in his car.

Chum again joined the live chat and then wrote, "Humko sharam aa raha hai, hum ready nahi hai na (I'm feeling shy, as I'm not ready)." Karan pulled her leg and said, "150 camera ke saamne sharam nahi aaya, abhi sharam aa raha hai (You were not shy in front of the 150 cameras, but feeling shy now)."

Chum and Karanveer's relationship inside the house became the talk of the town. Now, Chum and Karan are taking their own sweet time to navigate through their relationship and see where its headed.