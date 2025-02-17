Prince Narula lost his cool at a contestant when he accused the Roadies mentor of taking bribe to finalise spot in auditions. The contestant accused Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary of taking Rs 20 lakh to finalise auditions. Prince is currently one of the gang leaders on Roadies along with Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty and Elvish Yadav.

Contestant makes shocking accusations

Rannvijay Singha is the host of the show. The matter came to light during a Roadies audition when a contestant made the claims of Prince and Yuvika taking bribe in his form. The former Roadies winner denied the claims and added that his own brother has been trying to get into the show for the last five years but he hasn't helped his brother.

The matter further heated up when another contestant claimed that a former selected candidate had claimed that he secured his spot by contacting Prince's wife, Yuvika. Prince couldn't control his anger and charged at the contestant only to be stopped by the other gang leaders. "If this was just about me, I wouldn't have said anything. But now that you've mentioned my wife, I won't stay silent," he said.

Getting to the bottom of it

However, once the person with whom the allegations had started was called, the person totally denied any such claims. This led to Rannvijay telling other contestants not to fall prey to fake rumours and such baseless claims. Prince also questioned if everyone thinks they take bribes.

On the personal front, Prince and Yuvika welcomed their baby girl on October 19, 2024. The two, however, have been fielding questions on their separation ever since. While Prince said in several tweets and vlogs that he was kept in the dark about the birth of his child, Yuvika has hinted at the former Bigg Boss winner not being involved in their child's day-to-day life.