Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have caught themselves in the middle of a family feud ever since the birth of their daughter. The couple welcomed their baby girl in October. Prince was slammed on social media for not being present during the time of his daughter's birth. To this, the former Roadies winner took to social media to share how Yuvika had kept him in the dark about the delivery date.

The surprise for Prince

Prince revealed that it was meant to be a surprise for him. But he didn't appreciate it when he learned about the baby's arrival date from someone else. He also added that when he called his parents, they too were upset with the whole thing. Post Narula's video, Yuvika also took to social media and said that she would like to keep family matters private and wouldn't discuss them in her vlogs.

Prince accuses Yuvika of fabricating lies

Reacting to Yuvika's vlog, Prince accused her of fabricating lies. He also shared several quotes without accusing anyone. "Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate hai. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai. [Some people lie in vlogs and appear honest, while others stay silent and are considered wrong. In today's times, vlogs matter more than relationships]," a News18 report quoted him saying.

"Pehle jab baby hona tha toh mujhe pata hi nahi tha, mai Pune mein shoot le raha tha. Suddenly mujhe pata chal kisi se aaj delivery hai. Mere liye surprise rakha hua tha, mujhe laga pata nahi kaisa surprise hai. Thoda ajeeb sa lag raha tha, mai bhag kar aaya. Yaha aaya toh parents ko call kiya, vo bhi gussa ho gaye the," Prince had earlier said.

(When the baby was about to be born, I had no idea. I was shooting in Pune when I suddenly heard from someone that the delivery was today. It was supposed to be a surprise for me, but I found it strange. I rushed back, and called my parents, and they were upset too)

The sudden change in equation between the madly-in-love couple right after their daughter's birth has sent their fans and followers in shock. However, everyone has wished for the two to patch things up for the sake of their little baby girl.