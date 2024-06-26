Congratulations are in order for the power couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary as the couple will soon be parents.

Rumours were rife that Prince Narula and Yuvika are all set to embrace parenthood soon and now it seems that the wait is over.

On Tuesday, Prince shared a long note expressing his feelings before starting the new parenthood journey.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary beam with joy as they announce pregnancy after 8 years of marriage

Prince took to his Instagram handle to announce Yuvika's pregnancy. He dropped a picture which featured a red toy car along with his own car. In the caption, Narula announced "baby aane wala hai jaldi (baby is coming soon)". He also thanked Yuvika for the best gift.

He wrote, "Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now but hum bahiut kush bhe hai same time nervous bhe hai thankful bhe bhagwan ka or parents ke liye super excited bhe hai. Kyu ke privika baby ane wala hai bht jald ab sab uske liye ho jai ga baby @yuvikachaudhary tum dusre num pe aao ge. I love you and remember thode din baad u gona be my number 2). ( As soon as the kid arrives you will be my number two and our kid will be our first priority). (sic)"

Prince mentioned that he is happy to become a father as he has worked quite hard to make sure that their baby gets everything he/she wants. He assures that he will raise his child the same way their parents brought them up to be good human beings.

Yuvika and Prince's comment section was filled was congratulatory messages from fans and friends from the industry.

Karan Kundrra, Neha Dhupia, Sonal Chauhan, and others wished the couple as they are all ready to embrace a new journey.

Work Front

Prince Narula has won MTV Roadies 12 (2015), MTV Splitsvilla 8 (2015), Bigg Boss 9 (2015–2016) and Nach Baliye 9 (2019).

Prince and Yuvika have appeared together in TV reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. They had also participated in Bigg Boss although in different seasons.