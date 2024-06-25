Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first baby with Ranveer Singh, attended the upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD's pre-release event in Mumbai last week. The actor opted for a black bodycon midi dress and matching black tie-up high heels. The soon-to-be mom radiated a glow and looked stunning. However, the actor was brutally targeted for faking her baby bump. The curious case of baby bump refuses to die down.

Curious case of Deepika's baby bump

A section of netizens called her out for faking a pregnancy and opting for surrogacy, while others said that while being criticized for wearing heels during pregnancy, Deepika was beaming with joy as she caressed her baby bump while addressing the media at the Kalki event.

After the event, she headed to her babymoon and was seen enjoying her pre-motherhood phase with her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Deepika's babymoon

A video has been doing the rounds that shows Deepika holding Ranveer's hand as they walk around the streets of London.

After facing backlash for wearing high heels at an event, Deepika opted for sneakers and wore a loose overcoat.

Deepika opts for tight-fitted outfit and flaunts baby bump

On Tuesday morning, Deepika came back to Mumbai. She was spotted at the airport walking hand-in-hand with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika wore a black top under a matching leather jacket, trousers and white sneakers. Ranveer opted for a white T-shirt under a shirt, pants, shoes and a beret. The couple also wore sunglasses.

Netizens slammed her for faking her pregnancy and were of the view that she was wearing loose outfits and now she is only wearing body-hugging clothes, flaunting her baby bump to prove she is pregnant.

A user wrote, "It must be so hard for her to fake the whole pregnancy."

Another mentioned, "Definitely not pregnant, fake it till you make it."

The third one said, "The comment section is full of hate! If a woman shows her bump she is showing off if she doesn't she doesn't have a bump! Let her live her life."

Personal life

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married on November 14, 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year.

Work Front

Deepika will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Additionally, she's preparing for The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika also has Singham Again with Ranveer, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar in the lead.