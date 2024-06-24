Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is enjoying her baby moon with husband-actor Ranveer Singh. The actor is almost seven months pregnant and will be embracing motherhood for the first time in September 2024.

Deepika was seen last week as she attended a pre-release event of Kalki along with co-actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

The actor flaunted her baby bump in black bodycon outfit. The soon-to-be mommy radiated pregnancy glow and was beaming with joy.

The actor is time and again grabbing headlines for her baby bump, and a section of netizens are alleging that her baby bump is fake as the actor either hides her baby bump by wearing long and loose dresses or opts for high heels.

Deepika looked resplendent in a red outfit.

Deepika shared a picture of her from her recent ad for Cartier. Deepika stunned in a red body-hugging outfit was seen posing for the brand. She opted for red lipstick.

Netizens react

As soon as the video went viral, many flocked to share their views of Deepika's photo.

One wrote, "I just feel she would kill it as a creepy psychotic murderer in an intense horror with those piercing eyes and beautiful yet haunting smile. Remember the last scene of OSO (Deepika's debut film Om Shanti Om). I just want someone to crack it."

Another wrote, "The design is not unique. I don't know what they charge for and why do people even buy their stuff. The styling here is atrocious."

The third one said, "She looks like Sushmita here."

The fourth one said, "Her ear looks badly photoshopped, it's not looking real at least to me."

The fifth one said, "Why ruin her already beautiful face with Photoshop? Would have been better if left alone."

There are pictures and videos of Deepika Padukone exuding charm while wearing the Cartier high ornaments.

In 2023, Deepika Padukone endorsed Cartier's high jewellery collection in her first-ever campaign for the French luxury brand.