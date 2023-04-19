Two days after reports of Prince Narula supporting Rhea Chakraborty's comeback in Roadies made headlines, the actor has issued a statement. Prince has issued a statement on social media saying what he said was taken out of context and that he is not here to support anyone. He also said that he is there just to do Roadies and not to come out in anyone's support.

Prince Narula issues clarification

"Hi everyone, some newspapers and portals are writing headlines about me that Prince Narula is supporting someone. I am not here to support anyone. I am only doing my work and I believe in being professional. I have come for Roadies and not to support anybody's comeback," Prince said.

The Bigg Boss winner went on to add, "I believe you all are smart enough to support whom you all want to. These portals are writing twisted headlines, I want to clarify I am not supporting anyone or disrespecting anyone. I am here for the audience and their support and nothing else."

Prince's earlier statement

Earlier, in an interview with DNA, Prince Narula had said that it takes a lot of guts and courage to come back and face people. He had said that if Rhea feels she has something to say then there is no better platform that Roadies as it goes out to millions of youth. He had also said that the audience are sensible and would support whomsoever they like.