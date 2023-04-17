Popular Bigg Boss 15 pair Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. Monikered as TejRan, they have a huge fandom. The couple is often spotted together and not only fans but even paparazzi love them. On Sunday, TejRan made headlines as they were clicked at Baba Siddique's star-studded iftar party.

The couple looked gorgeous holding each other's hands and were deeply immersed and lost in each other eyes. They also greeted the paparazzo. Tejasswi and Karan are known for their sartorial choices. The duo looked adorable on Sunday night, however, Tejasswi who is often well-dressed faces severe backlash for her Western outfit. On the other hand, fans lauded Karan for wearing a traditional outfit at the iftar night.

Who wore what!

Karan had opted for a green kurta with a white dhoti and a stole. On the other hand, Tejasswi was seen wearing a cream pantsuit, which she had completed with a golden necklace.

However, netizens weren't impressed with Tejasswi's outfit as they slammed her brutally. Take a look at the comments below.

A user wrote, "Dress exchange ki kya." (Have they exchanged their dresses).

"Karan looking so handsome in a green traditional outfit," mentioned another.

A fan wrote, "Dearest Teju I really love you but I hate you designer iftar party me western dress wo b aisa and upar se ispe gajra and necklace like seriously Karan wore traditionally and he's looking fab."

Take a look at the screenshots of the comments

Other Bollywood celebrities who graced the event were Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Aayush Sharma- Arpita Khan, Pooja Hegde, Nargis Fakhri, Sajid Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Huma Qureshi, Sana Khan, Mufti Anas Saiyad and Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif, Emraan Hashmi and David Dhawan.

Professional front

Television heartthrob Karan Kundrra is seen in the Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal alongside stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi is the lead protagonist in Naagin 6. TejRan is also sharing the screen space in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull.