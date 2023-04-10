Rhea Chakraborty is back on the small screen. The actress announced her entry into Roadies as one of the gang leaders with a viral clip. Rhea is back on the screen after almost three years since Sushant Singh Rajput's death and her name being linked in the entire controversy. Rhea's announcement as one of the gang leaders has received mixed reactions.

Rhea's comeback

"Aapko kya laga, main waapis nahi aaungi, darr jaungi? Darrne ki baari kisi aur ki hai (What did you think, I won't return? I'll be scared? It's time for someone else to be scared)," Rhea said in the video as she enters the audition room. The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actress has received some hateful and negative and many encouraging messages from celebs and netizens.

Social media reacts

The other gang leaders of the season are – Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula. Sonu Sood will continue to be a part of the show, replacing Rannvijay Singha. "You lost one audience," wrote one user. "How can you bring her back? She has not been declared non guilty yet," another user wrote. "Bringing a convict for TRP?" a social media use commented.

However, there were many who even came out in support of the actress. "I Don't understand why people are so prejudiced why to drag any past hatred to an upcoming show, See her work in the show and then judge and hate," a netizen commented. "High time she got back onto the screen," another netizen opined.