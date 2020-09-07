After the extensive grilling, yesterday at NCB office in Mumbai, actress Rhea Chakraborty who has been named the key suspect in the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was summoned again by the central agency, today. Recently, a new drug-related angle came in light and ever since that NCB has been investigating intensely.

The agency has already arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty on Friday, along with Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Sushant's domestic help Dipesh Sawant is also under remand till September 9.

Yesterday, Rhea has been questioned for hours by NCB where might have oust names of celebs, including boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput for the consumption of drugs. NCB officials will be confronting Rhea with Showik, Dipesh and Samuel Miranda on Today.

Let's have a look at the key highlights from Rhea's session with NCB:

1. Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed she was coordinating with her brother Showik to arrange drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

2. When Samuel Miranda was sent to procure drugs from Zaid, Rhea was conscious of it. She knew that Showik was coordinating with Zaid.

3. Earlier, Chakraborty has denied all the links in respect of drugs but in her conversation with the NCB, Rhea confessed that she was procuring drugs for Sushant through her brother Showik and the chats from March 15 were real.

4. Rhea Chakraborty denied that she ever consumed drugs or smoked buds. She said she only smoke cigarettes.

5. Zaid Vilatra, Showik Chakrabarty and Samuel Miranda were taken to JJ Hospital in Mumbai Central for their medicals.

6. Rhea Chakraborty has allegedly informed the Narcotics Control Bureau that late Sushant Singh Rajput was habitual in using marijuana.

7. Rhea has not being arrested by NCB yet as they are done questioning and putting a joint interrogation with the other accused.

8. NCB has also arrested a guy named Anuj Keshwani who was allegedly supplying drugs to Kaizan Ibrahim, who was arrested on Friday.

9. Sources have revealed that Rhea has blamed Sushant Singh Rajput and his friend for consuming drugs.

10. As per the recent developments, Rhea is still at the NCB and has been questioned now for almost 4 hours. She has been confronted with her brother Showik and others. Both of them even got emotional in the middle, revealed sources.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14 at his residence. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room and it was said that he has committed suicide. Although, his fans, friends and family have claimed that SSR has been murdered or has been abetted to suicide by girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.