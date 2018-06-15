Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will interact with the farmers across India via NaMo app on June 20, where he will discuss India's agriculture centre.

"On June 20 at 9:30 AM, I will interact with the farmers of the country," Prime Minister Modi said while interacting with the beneficiaries of the Digital India campaign on his app. Modi asked all the Common Services Centers (CSC) to bring 50-100 farmers to their offices.

"In this, I need your support. I want you all to bring 50-100 farmers to each CSE centres across India. We will talk about all the topics related to the farmers. I want to listen to their experiences. I feel proud how we Indian altogether are developing the nation with the power of vote," he said.

This comes in the wake of the 10-day farmers' strike, titled 'Kisan Avkash', across India that ended abruptly earlier this month without any clear gains for the agitators. The strike, led by Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, witnessed the participation of more than 130 farmer organisations, who made three demands - complete loan waiver, 50 percent increase in C2 cost and fixing a Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy took to Twitter to announce that his government was also working on waiving farmers loans in the state. On being sworn in as the CM, Kumaraswamy met leaders of the farming community and assured them that he would waive their loans within 15 days. It was one of the major campaign promises of Kumaraswamy.

On a similar note, late week Congress President Rahul Gandhi also promised the farmers of Madhya Pradesh that his party would waive all loans within 10 days of coming to power in the state.

[With inputs from ANI]