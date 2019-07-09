The makers of Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor held the special preview of Psycho Saiyaan in different cities after fans demanded it. All the preview shows went full house everywhere.

Psycho Saiyan is the first song from the upcoming movie, Saaho, which is one of the biggest films of the year. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are seen sizzling to the very catchy tunes of the track in its music video, which was released on YouTube on July 8. The video took the internet by storm the moment it was released. It registered over 15 million on YouTube and other digital platforms in 24 hours.

But the fans' frenzy did not stop there, as it has reached new heights. It was so much so that the Saaho team had to keep an exclusive preview of the song at the specially organized screening at the PVR cinemas in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore and Kochi before its launch online for the audience. Looking at the fan frenzy, the excitement is real.

The exclusive preview of Psycho Saiyaan saw a full house and the excited fans caught an early glimpse of the song. The song earned so much appreciation just by the first look released by the song teaser that the makers had to keep this special screening across Select PVRs in the southern cities of the country due to the massive fan following that the duo, Prabhas and Shraddha, enjoy.

The screening took place in the hours during the unveiling of the song on YouTube. It was pre-booked and the whole event took the idea of fan support and appreciation to the next level as seldom in the history of Indian cinema has a screening of a song from a film been requested by the fans.

Saaho is being simultaneously shot in three languages Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is also dubbed and released in Malayalam on the same date. This high octane action thriller features an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Directed by Sujeeth, the movie is set to hit the theatres on August 15.