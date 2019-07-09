The first single from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho has met with a fantastic response from the Hindi cine-goers. The number has also garnered a record number of hits in 24 hours.

Like the first and second teasers, the song has a struck the chord with the audience. It is a party number shot inside a pub. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's crackling chemistry remains the major attraction in the number written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Dhvani Bhanushali and Sachet Tandon have lent their voices for the track.

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas dazzle in their black outfits.

From YouTube, Saaho has amassed over 13 million views and another two million views from other mediums. It clearly tells the massive hype around the mega-budget film.

Sujeeth's Saaho is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie has been shot in three languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, and Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15.