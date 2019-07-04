The makers of Saaho, who have kept the details of its shoot under wraps, have now revealed the interesting aspects of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic songs shot in exotic locales of Austria.

Saaho is currently in the last leg of its shoot and two songs were shot in several locations across Innsbruck and Tirol regions of Austria in the final schedule. The producers have revealed that ace Bollywood choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has directed the dance movies of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in these romantic songs of the Sujeeth-directed multilingual movie.

The producers of Saaho are apparently very thrilled about the breathtaking locales of Austria. "Looking at recent stills from our shots across Innsbruck and Tirol region, it seems as though the locations seamlessly inculcate with the picturesque sequences of our high-octane action thriller. The shoot initially began in the Alpine city of Innsbruck," reads their statement released to the media.

Talking about the locations, the makers say, "The city beautifully blends raw breathtaking landscapes with an imperial city center. This juxtaposition is what really attracted Saaho to shoot across Innsbruck including the House of Music, the Innsbruck tram, Finstertal Dam in Kühtai, as well as at the aDLERS hotel. Some scenes were also shot at nearby town of Seefeld."

Saaho makers add, "Additionally, we had the privilege and support to shoot for a romantic song at the Top of Tyrol mountain at Stubaier Glacier and Gaislachkogel IceQ in Sölden which was one of the most memorable experiences for our crew. Some parts of the romantic song we also filmed at the Highline Suspension Bridge in Reutte. For our upcoming Song, we filmed at Salzburg Airport in Red Bull's Hangar 7."

The team members of Saaho was so excited that they had a party after completing this schedule."Along with the talented dancers from Red Bull Flying Steps the scenes truly came together beautifully within the glass dome after which the crew celebrated the wrap of the Austria schedule," they conclude.

The Baahubali actor was equally thrilled to shoot the songs of Saaho in the beautiful locations of Austria. In a statement released to the media, Prabhas says, "Shooting in Tirol was one of the most incredibly awesome experiences I have ever had."

UV Creations is thankful for the support received from Innsbruck Tourismus, Cine Tirol, Location Austria and FISA. "The shooting locations in Austria were the most spectacular ones where we managed to capture some breathtaking shots for our film Saaho," says producer Pramod Uppalapati.

He adds, "Our service producers Robinville Intech led by Ishvinder Maddh and Creative Creatures led by Dr. Ursula Keplinger-Forcher not only ensured that the shoot was conducted very professionally but also made the shooting experience pleasurable for the entire crew. We are glad to have them as our partners and look forward to coming back to Austria very soon for our next production."