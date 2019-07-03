Prabhas has finally revealed a dashing new look of the first Saaho song, The Psycho Saiyaan, which takes the fans' excitement to a new high. He said that the soundtrack will be out on the internet soon.

The bosses of UV Creations announced yesterday that they would make an update on the first song of Saaho on Wednesday. They gave some clue about it and asked the fans to guess the title of the track. They tweeted, "Claim to be a die hard fan? Let's see if you can successfully crack this one! #SaahoFirstSingle Announcement tomorrow! #Saaho #Prabhas #15AugWithSaaho."

Prabhas took to his Instagram page to today and shared some stills from the first song titled The Psycho Saiyaan. He also wrote, "Hey darlings... It's time for the First Song of SAAHO... The teaser of "The Psycho Saiyaan" will be out soon.."

With its party backdrop, the posters show that The Psycho Saiyaan is going to be a groovy track which will enthral the audience. The bosses of UV Creations revealed that they would release teaser soon. They wrote, #SaahoFirstSingle Alert!#KadalPsycho is coming to get you grooving on his tunes! Teaser out soon."

Looks like the first song of Saaho 'The Psycho Saiyaan' will get the audience straight to the dance floor soon. The glimpses of Prabhas in all black and Shraddha Kapoor in a dazzling dress has set the mood right and we are sure, once the song comes out- we are all hitting the dance floor!

Saaho, which one of the most anticipated films, features Prabhas alongside Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The movie is being shot in three languages; Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously. It has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.