Another Bollywood actress is joining the team of extravagant action thriller Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. She is none other than Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez.

Saaho is a mega-budget action movie, which has been made with a whopping amount of Rs 300 crore, which makes it highest budget action film ever made in India. The makers have already brought several Bollywood and Kollywood stars in a bid to give a pan-India appeal to the movie. They are not stopping there as they have gone on to add another beautiful and popular face from B-Town to the team.

The buzz in the media is that Saaho has a special song and the makers have roped in Jacqueline Fernandez for the guest appearance in this item number. It is reported that this popular Bollywood actress will be seen shaking legs with Baahubali actor Prabhas in this track, which will be one of the highlights of the film. The makers are said to have kept her casting under wraps.

The film unit of Saaho announced on Tuesday that its final schedule is currently going on in Innsbruck and Tirol regions of Austria and two songs were shot at the exotic locations. It is speculated that one of the two tracks is a special dance number and Jacqueline Fernandez shook a leg with Prabhas.

The makers of Saaho are set to reveal the release date of its first single on Wednesday. There is a strong buzz that the update will be regarding Jacqueline's special song. UV Creations tweeted, "Claim to be a die-hard fan? Let's see if you can successfully crack this one! #SaahoFirstSingle Announcement tomorrow!"

Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen Race 3, is currently busy shooting for Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive. She has also signed to do Netflix original film Mrs. Serial Killer. She recently tweeted, "Super stoked to announce my new @NetflixIndia Original film, Mrs. Serial Killer is coming soon. This is going to be fun @TheFarahKhan @Shirishkunder @shrishtiarya."