Jacqueline Fernandez created a buzz as she spreads the pink magic on the cover of a leading magazine with her infectious smile.

The actress has donned a set of pink dress, separated by a yellow contrast earring, which will give you the easy-breezy vibe in this hot summer.

A few days back, Jacqueline became the biggest commercial actress to debut in digital space with her upcoming web series, which is a thriller drama.

Owing to immense popularity and huge fan base across quarters, the actress is not only in rising demand for representing brands, nationally but has left her mark on a global map as well.

With all the positivity and smile on her face, the recent cover of Jacqueline has all that will make your day cheerful and how.

Having several brand endorsement to her credit, Jacqueline has emerged as one of the most bankable actresses, in addition to being the commercial front runner.

Banking upon her social media fandom, brands are constantly attempting to make her the face of their lines and products.

The actress has been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.