Owing to immense popularity and huge fan base across quarters, Jacqueline Fernandez is not only in rising demand for representing brands nationally, but has left her mark on a global map as well.

A few days back, Jacqueline became the first ever Indian celebrity to collaborate with the cosmetic brand, which also launched eyelashes inspired by the beauty.

Within two months, Jacqueline has graced the two magazine covers with her elegant and killer looks.

'Jacq of hearts' is known for her warm nature towards her friends and contemporaries and the testimony of the same is when Jacqueline recently turned a host for Amanda Cerny, an International influencer and threw a dinner party. Amanda flew to the city after Jacqueline asked her to visit her in Mumbai.

The sizzling actress was awarded 'the Woman of Substance and Style' by Filmfare Middle East as the magazine celebrated the first year of its glory.

Jacqueline's popularity not only translates into box office collection but a testimony to the same can be seen on her social media where the actress enjoys a huge fan base across platforms.

Jacqueline never gives a miss to workout and most of the Instagram posts are proof of it. The actress keeps on treating her fans with insights to her routine on a regular basis through social media interactions.

With several brand endorsements to her credit, Jacqueline has emerged as one of the most bankable actresses in addition to being the commercial front runner.

Banking upon her social media fandom, brands are constantly attempting to make her the face of their lines and products.

The actress has been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.