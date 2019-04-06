Making the scorching summer even hotter, Jacqueline Fernandez sets the screen on fire with her enticing gaze and sizzling sexiness as she poses on the latest cover of Brides Today Magazine.

The sultry actress is seen wearing a burgundy noir scorcher with a deep neck and sheer detailing which is ideal for an evening of unapologetic glamour.

Brides Today took to their social media and shared the cover captioning, "Summer's Sexy Sweetheart #JacquelineFernandez graces our April issue - as we dive into a pool of vintage cocktail looks and set on a fantastical journey with this social media influencer and dream girl of Bollywood".

The actress is a fashionista and can pull off any look from Indian ethnic lehnga, Saree to a gown or bodycon dress and proof of the same has been seen at the events where the actress is spotted.

One of the most active celebrities on Instagram, Jacqueline Fernandez time and again treats the audience with insights from her life. From sharing pictures of her everyday phenomenon to giving major fitness goals.

Jacqueline Fernandez has slayed it every time proving as the ultimate fashion diva.