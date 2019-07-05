The makers of Saaho released the teaser of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam versions of its first song Psycho Saiyaan / Kadal Psycho on Friday, July 5. The video is getting positive responses from music lovers.

Saaho, which is Prabhas's next release after Baahubali 2, is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15. The makers of the movie have kept most of its promos under wraps.

However, the Baahubali actor's fans have been desperately waiting for the release of its songs and trailer. The makers revealed the title of its first song Psycho Saiyaan / Kadal Psycho on Thursday and said that they would soon release its teaser.

The makers announced on Thursday that they would unleash the teaser of all the four versions of the first soundtrack from Saaho. The bosses of UV Creations tweeted, "Get ready to catch a glimpse of our #PsychoSaiyaan/#KadalPsycho from #Saaho! Teaser out tomorrow."

The UV Creation took to Twitter on Friday to post the links of the teaser. "Just a little tease by our Saiyaan is enough to make you go Psycho! Here comes the teaser of #PsychoSaiyaan/#KadalPsycho from #Saaho! Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam," they tweeted.

The teaser of the groovy track shows that the music video of the song is set against a party backdrop. The soundtrack is going to have trendy lyrics, foot-tapping music and beautiful voices. The teaser ends with the revelation of its release date, which is July 8.

The teaser is not just an instant hit with the music lovers but has also doubled their excitement for listening to the full versions of the song.

The teaser is now trending on top in all the social media channels. Here is what some audience say about it on Twitter.

Shiv. Dutta▫▫‏ @imshiva17

WOW! the duo #Prabhas 'n' @ShraddhaKapoor looking SUPER HOT in the 1st glimpse of #SaahoFirstSingle #PsychoSaiyaan out on 8th July. Loved the teaser, eagerly wait for the video ... #Saaho @UV_Creations @TSeries

Goutham‏ @goutham4098

This song is going to rock #PsychoSaiyaan Can't watch for the full song.... On repeat mode...

