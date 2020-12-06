Prabhas has been the talk of the town ever since he announced that he will be joining hands with KGF director Prakash Neel.

The film's first look poster which was released recently created a huge buzz that the film will be an action thriller due to its dark appeal and the way Prabhas was positioned in the poster.

Interesting Character for Prabhas?

Now, more details about this film are being revealed. Recent reports reveal that Prashanth Neel has rewritten the basic script of his debut movie, Ugramm, to suit the image of Prabhas. The film is set against the backdrop of mafia gangs.

It was further speculated that Prabhas becomes a gang leader to keep a promise he made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs. It is a story of vengeance set in the mafia world. However, Prashanth Neel has increased the canvas to a bigger scale, and more new elements are going to be added to make it appeal to Pan-Indian audiences. Prabhas was last seen in Saaho which was a disaster at the box office.

The Baahubali star is trying his best to get back to his stardom he will also be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush where he will share the screen space with Bollywood icon Saif Ali Khan. Prashanth Neel is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film KGF Chapter 2 which has huge expectations from the fans and is expected to hit screens in 2021.