Baahubali star Prabhas is currently prepping up for his next film 'Adipurush' helmed by popular director Om Raut.

Bankrolled under the banner of T-Series and Retrophiles production, the film has an interesting cast that has been revealed officially, Saif Ali Khan will be seen portraying the antagonist in the film.

Saif had last dawned the negative role in Tanhaji where his performance was widely appreciated.

More about Adipurush

Adipursh will be a multilingual; 3D film that is currently in the pre-production stage and is expected to begin shooting in 2021. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The makers have further revealed that the film will hit screens on August 11, 2022.

The female lead is expected to be announced soon. Prabhas's last film Saaho was a massive failure at the box office and the actor will be looking to get back his fame with Adipursh.