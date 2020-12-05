Another interview of Saif Ali Khan has disappointed netizens this year. The actor, who was prominently seen in a villainous role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, post the release of his film had given an interview to a popular film critic, where his views about India were extremely different. Despite the controversies, the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, had signed Saif Ali Khan for his next film, Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Ram.

Saif's remarks spark controversy

Another interview of Saif Ali Khan this year did not go down well with netizens again. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor had said, "It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose," he added.

Originally, in the texts of Ramayana written by Valmiki Ravan was a learned man, however, he was deeply attracted towards Sita and her beauty. Although he had promised his sister Surpanakha that he would avenge the humiliation faced by her, Ravan's intention to abduct Sita was lustful.

Since the 'Kalakandi' actor tried to humanise the evil act of Ravan, a few netizens who were displeased with his comments, requested the director to remove him from the film. Not many may know but Ravan too had a side, which was admired by Ram.

In the scripts of Ramayana, Ram stood as an example of a pious man while Ravan as an evil man. Before Ram went to fight against Ravan, he prayed to goddess Durga for strength. On the day of the battle when Ravan was on his last breath after being attacked by Ram, the latter took his brother Laxman along to visit his arch enemy. Laxman then had questioned Ram, why was he taking him to a man as corrupted as Ravan to which Ram had replied, that Ravan has paid for his sins but they must not forget that he was a learned man, hence it was their duty to gain knowledge from him too.

Saif's immediate comments on humanizing Ravan's act of abduction may sound offensive at a time when safety for women, consent for women, has been a raging debate across the nation. However, in the original scripts of Ramayan, Ram considered Ravan to be a learned person.