Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No 1' remake. The actress recently made some shocking revelations about her experience on the sets of 'Coolie No 1' when director David Dhawan lost his cool. David also directed the original Coolie No 1, which starred Govinda in the lead role, opposite Karisma Kapoor.

At the recent virtual trailer launch event of the film, Sara said, "We were filming Main Toh Raste Se when David sir got upset with me and shouted at me because, although I was ready for my shot, I was supposed to tag something on my costume and that was taking the time."

'That was a bit of an issue, but it is all good'

She continued, "He (Varun) was doing some costume business in the van and David sir got pretty upset at him as it was delaying the shoot. So basically, he was angry at Varun but vented on me. That was a bit of an issue, but it is all good."

Sara told PTI in an interview that she isn't bothered about having less screen time in her films, because she feels fortunate enough to be working with certain artists. "When you're working with people like Ranveer and Varun, aapki aukat nahin hoti (you are not in a position) to make such comparisons. You're just thankful that people like Rohit, David sir, Ranveer or Varun are working with you. You just don't want to compare these things," she said.

The new Coolie No 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever. Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal remake, and will soon be seen in Atrangi Re. Varun's last film was Street Dancer 3D. Coolie No 1 is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.