Sara Ali Khan is known for her mature thoughts and deeper understanding of any given situation. The actress always has a different thought process than others which makes her stand out in the crowd.

In a recent interview with PTI, Sara spoke about how not getting equal screen time as her male counterparts doesn't affect her because she believes in putting out great work, narrating a good story and entertaining her audience.

Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 2018 drama Kedarnath and followed it up with filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop comedy Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh.

The 25-year-old actor, whose last release was Imtiaz Ali's romance drama Love Aaj Kal, is returning to the comedy genre with David Dhawan's Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.

Women have successfully led comedies, with Hema Malini in Seeta Aur Geeta in 1972, Sridevi in the 1980s with Mr India and Chaalbaaz, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Raveena Tandon in several David Dhawan films across the 1990s.

When asked what her experience - after featuring in two big-scale comedies - has taught her about the space for women in the genre, Sara said she doesn't compare herself with her co-actors.

"When you're working with people like Ranveer and Varun, aapki aukat nahin hoti (you are not in a position) to make such comparisons. You're just thankful that people like Rohit, David sir, Ranveer or Varun are working with you. You just don't want to compare these things.

"Screen time doesn't matter because these people teach and inspire you so much. You are narrating a good story, entertaining people, so who cracked which joke is a battle I don't want to get into," she told PTI in an interview.

Khan further said she considers Simmba as much her film as it was Ranveer's, despite the titular role belonging to the Gully Boy star. She said while working on a project, her only intention is to make a film better as a collaborative effort.

"You have to own whatever you do. I don't think it's about comparison, about women versus men, me versus Ranveer or Varun. It's a collective experience and energy, which will reflect on a scene and only make the film better. My goal is just that. It won't be good if I start competing with Ranveer or Varun."

An adaptation of the 1995 hit of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Coolie No 1 is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.