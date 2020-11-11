Actor Ranveer Singh is people's person his persona and charisma is unmatchable. The prolific actor leaves no stone unturned to meet and greet his fans whenever possible, and precisely this is why Ranveer has a huge fan following.

Owing to the novel coronavirus, we haven't seen actors getting papped. After seven months we witness a video of Ranveer Singh surrounded by a sea of fans. And as usual, the actor's gesture and warmth towards his fans are worth watching.

Ranveer Singh jumps on the car roof to greet fans wearing a mask.

On Tuesday night, Ranveer after his shoot was papped greeting fans in Mumbai. The video shows the actor, on the roof of his car, greeting a sea of fans.

Ranveer dressed in grey hoodie and shorts, jumps on the car roof, greets fans wearing a black mask, blows kisses in every direction. And we can hear the loud cheering of fans.

Ranveer wishes Happy Diwali and gestures fans to sanitise their hands.

The actor also conveys an important message: Ranveer gestures to the crowd that they should sanitise their hands and maintain hygiene during the pandemic. Fans wish Ranveer Diwali, he waves to them and greets them with namaste, 'and responds 'Happy Diwali'.

Screams and loud voices of his fans can be easily heard in the video. Watch it here:

[Video] Ranveer spotted last night greeting fans, post a shoot ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/xirciuapJu — Ranveer’s ? Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) November 10, 2020

Ranveer Singh comes out after months quarantining with wife Deepika Padukone.

The actor is stepping out for work, after quarantining with wife Deepika Padukone for months.

Ranveer's forthcoming film

Ranveer will next be seen in 83. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was supposed to release this summer but has been pushed to next year due to the pandemic. The film is based on the Indian cricket team's victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer plays former captain Kapil Dev while Deepika also plays his on-screen wife, Romi.

He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in the pipeline. The actor will be seen as a street smart Gujarati salesman in the film.