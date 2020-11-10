Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh cop drama Simmba was a massive hit. Fans are early waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi that stars Ranveer, Akshay, Katrina among others. Directed by Rohit Shetty the film is slated to release in December 2020.

It is reported that Rohit-Ranveer will be collaborating once again for a film named Cirkus.

Rohit Shetty has booked an entire studio in Mumbai for the shoot.

The comic caper features Ranveer in a double role will be initially shot at YRF studios followed by a long schedule at Mehboob Studios. A report in a leading daily has revealed that the filmmaker has already booked the entire Mehboob Studios in Bandra for the shoot of Cirkus. The filmmaker has taken three floors, where the sets are being constructed.

Afterwhich, Rohit Shetty and the team will shoot at Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad.

Apart from these locations, Rohit will also be shooting a significant chunk in Goa, as he considers it as his lucky charm.

Storyline of Cirkus

A source also shared details about Ranveer's character in an interview with a leading daily, "Ranveer will be seen in a double role for the first time as he plays the character of identical twins who were separated. Each twin also has an identical attendant, essayed by Varun Sharma. The laugh riot will trace how the foursome cross paths, leading to a case of mistaken identity and confusion. While Rohit has stayed true to the outline of the source material, he has introduced new plot twists and characters. The film will be Rohit's take on The Comedy of Errors and have his signature brand of humour."

Female actors in the film

Speaking about the film actress, Pooja Hegde said:

I'm a huge fan of Rohit sir and the entertaining world that he creates with his films. Whether it was Singham, Simmba or any other movie of his, I've had a blast watching each one of them. So, it is a moment of euphoria for me to be part of a Rohit Shetty film and I can't wait to begin shooting for it.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be playing a pivotal role shared with a leading daily,

It's not easy making films that entertain, make you laugh and feel good. And Rohit Shetty is perhaps the first that comes to mind when you think of entertaining and commercial cinema. I have always enjoyed watching his films and am completely aware of the kind of hard work that goes into it. Thrilled to be working with him and I can't wait to be on his set.

For the unversed, Cirkus also stars Mukesh Tiwari, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others, along with Sulbha Arya. The film will go on floors post -Diwali.