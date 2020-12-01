Mom to be Anushka Sharma is inspiring everyone with her pregnancy journey. Be it balancing her personal and professional life; the actor never fails to give us immense goals.

Undoubtedly, Anushka is one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood, and even during her ongoing pregnancy, the actor perfectly in shape. Did you know Anushka performed a tough yoga pose headstand (Shirshasana) with her baby bump?

Anushka Sharma performs Shirshasana with her baby bump, and we are in awe of her.

Giving us a sneak peek into her pregnancy fitness regime actor Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo in which she is seen performing a headstand (Shirshasana) with the support from a wall and help from her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. In the photo, the actor is seen upside down pulling off the asana with her growing baby bump.

In the Instagram post, Anushka explained the whole procedure was done under the supervision of her yoga teacher.

Posting a candid picture of her headstand and Virat holding, her caption read as "This exercise is 'hands-down' (and legs up) the most difficult one #Throwback PS: As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme-forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting my balance, to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof, who was virtual with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy. "

Last week Anushka was papped in the city shooting for brands back-to-back.

In an interview with the Times of India, Anushka opened up about her decision to continue acting during the coronavirus pandemic.

I had to be sure that the sets are going to be a safe place to shoot because I would be shooting during the pandemic. Though I was looking forward to shooting again, I was also careful that all the precautions were being taken. I'm thankful to everyone for following all the necessary steps for me to shoot. The virus is here to stay and we have to embrace the new normal and deal with coronavirus with the strictest precautions, which is what I have done.

Safety measures that are taken on the set

Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. It's been great being on the set, meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of a shoot. This year has been tough for our industry, but I'm happy to see it restart with the same amount of passion and energy.

Anushka revealed she would resume work in 4 months after delivering her baby.