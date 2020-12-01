Bollywood has been through a lot this year, but as they say, life must go on. With the onset of the wedding season, we are witnessing a lot of B-Town and TV couples taking the plunge. After Neka Kakkar, Aditya Narayan, Kajal Aggarwal, Sana Khan and many more taking the nuptial vows we have yet another power couple who are set to join the league.

Finally, after dating for months popular Bigg Boss contestant and actress Gauahar Khan has decided to tie the knot with her long time beau Zaid Darbar. The adorable couple took to social media to officially confirm the date of their wedding.

The couple will be tying the knot on Christmas, December 25.

Taking to their Instagram, Gauahar and Zaid shared a lovestruck post from their pre-wedding photoshoot and announced that the wedding would be an intimate affair.

Gauhar Khan series of love-struck pictures with Zaid. The aww-adorable couple is seen blushing in each other's arms. The duo has opted for colourful traditional outfits. This lovely picture has all our heart.

With the caption "#25thDec2020," Gauahar shared a note that read, "The year 2002 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!'

'Keeping the current situation in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek our blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat."

As the couple embarks on a new journey, friends and fans from all across the world have congratulated and blessed Zaid and Gauahar.

Zaid and Gauahar got engaged last month.

Earlier last month, Zaid and Gauahar announced their engagement through a much in love picture.

Talking about Zaid and Gauahar's relationship, music composer Ismail Darbar had said:

Gauahar was with us for nearly 4 hours; we had a biryani dinner together. If the vibes are not good, I don't think one can sit for more than 4 minutes with anybody in today's times. My son Zaid has told me that they are serious about each other. I have absolutely no objection. As a father, I did tell him once that she is 5 years older to him and made sure that this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony. My son seems sure. And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, and I can assure you that she takes immense care of him. Besides, my wife Ayesha has a knack of knowing if a person is genuine after she talks to him/her; she has found Gauahar genuine.

We can't wait for #GauaharKiShaadi, can you?