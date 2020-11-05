The shaadi and engagement season is here, after Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal-Gauatm wedding, its time for one more actor to enter into wedlock. After a lot of speculations, and the adorable couple Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have finally come out in the open and officially announced their engagement on social media pages.

Inside pictures from the ring ceremony

The couple posted a photo from the proposal, and it's too cute to be missed. In the photo, Gauahar and Zaid are lost in each other's eyes. They are holding a balloon which says, 'she said yes' written on it and 'perfect pair' on another balloon. Both looked genuinely, madly, deeply in love and lost into each other's eyes in these candid pictures shared by them.

Gauahar shared the pictures on her Instagram account and captioned the photos with the ring's emoji tagging Zaid in the caption.

Gauahar and Zaid look head over heels in love with each other. The actress wore a red and white salwar suit, while Zaid sported a mustard yellow shirt and faded blue jeans.

Check out the photo below:

Celebs who wished the couple

Television and Bollywood stars congratulated the beautiful couple, namely Neha Kakkar, Sunil Grover, Jay Bhanushali and many others.

Who is Gauahar Khan's boyfriend Zaid?

Zaid is the son of music director Ismail Darbar. He is a choreographer and social media influencer.

Earlier when he was asked about the wedding rumours of his son, Ismail told India Today:

Since I am a father, it is obvious that I would bring a daughter-in-law too. Gone are those days when parents would look for a daughter-in-law, now our children just say 'daddy, I like this girl,' and we have to listen to them and support their choice. So, I don't have any problem with my son and daughter-in-law. My children aren't that much open with me. If Zaid comes and tells me that he wants to get married, then I will get them married.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was seen as 'Toofani Senior' in BB 14

Television actress Gauahar Khan was seen as 'Toofani Senior' in the current season of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. The love birds also went to Goa to ring in Zaid's birthday.

When will Gauahar and Zaid take the marital vows?

The couple is likely to tie the knot in December this year.