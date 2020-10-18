Bigg Boss host Salman Khan closely watches every contestant from his personal chalet. During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar,' episode he schools the inmates who he feels is breaking the rules of the house or misbehaving with fellow contestants.

This is what exactly happened, BB 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik who is doing extremely well in the game,, and she doesn't shy away from putting her point across. However, her too much interference in everything has not been appreciated by fellow contestants and Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan schools Rubina Diliak

In last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan lauded Rubina for standing up for herself and advised Abhinav to let her fight her own battles.

However, this week Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan seems unhappy with the actress and reprimanded Rubina Dilaik.

In a new promo video for Sunday's episode shared by Colors, Salman and Rubina can be seen arguing after she declares that she doesn't want to take part in a 'prakriya' (process).

As per the video, Salman tells her, "Agar aap Kahen, toh har cheez hum aapse approve karwa lete hain bhai (If you want, we can run everything by you first)."

To which Rubina raises her hand and replies, "Mujhe mere point of view ke liye daant padegi... (If I am scolded for having a point of view...)."

Salman interrupts her and says, "Madam, main aapse Badi tameez aur adab se baat kar raha hoon. Main yahan par koi contestant nahi hoon. Yeh galat hai, aur yehi aapko bhaari padne wala hai. (Ma'am, I am speaking to you politely. I am not a contestant here. I'm telling you that this is wrong, and this will come back to bite you later)."

Watch the argument below:

Rubina and Sidharth enter into a heated argument.

Known for standing up for herself and indulging in a war of words. Rubina argued with Tofani senior and BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla over cooking duties, and accused him of being 'unreasonable' and said that as a 'senior' contestant he should be more balanced and responsible in his behaviour. "I am unreasonable, but only for you," a heated Sidharth responded.

Eviction

Last week Punjabi sensation Sara Gurpal was eliminated from the show.

Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Shehzad Deol and Jaan Kumar Sanu are some of the contestants who have been nominated this week for elimination.

This time the 'weekend ka vaar' episode will be aired on Sunday and Monday, and the shooting for the same happened last night.



