Baahubali star Prabhas is all over the news and is signing projects back to back, it was quite recently announced that he will be seen next in Tanhaji director Om Raut's Adhipursh. There were speculations that he will be seen next in KGF director Prashanth Neel's next.

It is now official, even though the cast is not mentioned, in the recent post of Hombale films it was revealed that he will be seen in a film titled Salaar.

A couple of hours ago, Hombale Films, the makers of the blockbuster KGF franchise have announced on social media that they would be making an announcement regarding their upcoming film on December 2nd. Just that one tweet took social media by storm. Currently, director Prashanth Neel is busy with the shooting of Yash's KGF Chapter 2.

The film's shooting is happening in Hyderabad. The expectations are high on this film as it has star actors like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in key roles. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of 'Adhira'.

On the other side, Prabhas is working for Radheshyam film under the direction of Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja Hegde is the female lead. He will join the sets of Adhipursh once he wraps up Radheshyam.