Filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, who is currently working on the romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, says that Baahubali actor Prabhas is someone who is level-headed and has an undying passion for cinema.

Prabhas is yet to complete the shooting for his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam, which is his next big-ticket film after Saaho. Even before its release, the Baahubali star has gone through some interesting scripts and finalized a few of them and made back to back announcements, during the lockdown.

In a recent interview, Radha Krishna Kumar was all praises for Prabhas, who is all set to resume the shooting of Radhe Shyam. "Prabhas' commitment levels while shooting in extremely difficult conditions for our film are second to none. In the emerging markets, the key to the challenge of staying on top of the game is to thrive on excellence," said the director.

Unlike many superstars, Prabhas is a director's favourite actor and the audience have seen it time and again. Radhakrishna Kumar added, "After doing films such as Baahubali and Saaho, which are physically exhaustive, showing the same level of commitment for our film is no walk in the park. And Prabhas' passion for cinema only drives him."

The shooting of Radhe Shyam was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In March, Radha Krishna Kumar had revealed that the Georgian schedule of the movie was successfully wrapped up amidst a coronavirus outbreak in the country. The director had tweeted to thank his team for helping them shoot the movie.

"One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20First look soon ," tweeted Radha Krishna Kumar adding, "10 degrees cold, pouring rain and coronavirus threat. Nothing stops the spirit of the crew. #Prabhas20."

According to reports, Radhe Shyam team is heading to Italy to complete the 15-day schedule in the first week of October. After returning India, the film unit will complete the remaining shooting of the movie in the special sets that are erected in Annapurna Studios. Radha Krishna Kumar plans to wrap up the shoot by the end of the year.