Director Radha Krishna Kumar has shared some updates on his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam, but Prabhas' fans are not happy with his answers and said even they can give updates the way he did.

Radhe Shyam is set to be the next release of Prabhas after Saaho and its release has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which halted its shooting. Many fans are upset with it and they are desperately waiting for its release in theatre. They are even eager to see its teaser, trailer and songs.

Radha Krishna Kumar took to his Twitter account to understand the expectations of Prabhas' fans at the moment. The director tweeted, "To all the darling fans waiting for #RadheShyam updates. Pls comment your questions here. Will answer the best 5 this Sunday. #RadheShyam."

Radha Krishna Kumar received an overwhelming response for his tweet with thousands of Prabhas' fans sharing their doubts and concerns about Radhe Shyam. The majority of them asked about the release date, teaser launch, action scenes, music director and his plans for the Darling star's birthday, which falls on October 23. As promised, he took to Twitter on September 6 to answer 5 of their questions.

Radha Krishna Kumar tweeted:

1. Yes it's my dream to direct our Darling, it's an absolute pleasure working with him on set. 2. We will definitely see u guys in theatres next year. 3. Darlings looks will be the biggest asset of RadheShyam 4. Yes Pooja hedge was the first choice for RadheShyam. 5. Motion posters, teasers, trailers anni vasthaayi!! Pls be patient, let us surprise u at the right time.

However, Radha Krishna Kumar has failed to give satisfactory answers to Prabhas' fans, who are furious with the director. A fan named Krishna Prabhas (@Krishna_drlg) replied, "Thuuu dhenikaaa wait chesindhi nannu aduguthe nen kuda cheptha kadhara cinema next year vasthadhi... Pooja baguntadhi... #Prabhas super untadu... Teasers, trailers vasthay anni... Smirking face."

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama film, which written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles in the movie, which is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan are seen in the supporting roles.