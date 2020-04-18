There have been a lot of rumours on Prabhas' love story and Anushka is the only actress with whom he is often linked up for an affair. While many people in the industry claim that they have been in love with each other, the actor still denies.

Anushka, once said that she was in love with a co-star, but later chose to split from him for their careers. Smartly, she has never revealed who the star is. Rebel Star Prabhas is working with director Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame for his next film which is said to have been titled, Radhe Shyam.

This film is a period love story in which Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader. Set against the backdrop of 80s, this film is being produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

This film is going to portray Prabhas as a lover boy and after a long time, in fact, after Darling, the actor will be seen doing some romance in his upcoming film. The latest gossip is that the film will be ending with the disappointing note of Prabhas' character.

Which means that the climax of the film is said to be quite an emotional and heartbreaking one. It is said that the story will even make the audiences cry.

Also, it is said that both Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are going to arrest the audiences with their performance in this film. If the ongoing buzz is to be believed, Prabhas is planning to unveil the first look and title of Prabhas20 will be unveiled in the second week of May.