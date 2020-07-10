Many celebs and critics are bowled over by the first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film titled Radhe Shyam. After seeing the poster, they say that they can't wait to witness this beautiful love story on the big screen.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas 20 is a romantic drama film, which went on floors on October 6, 2018, 11 months before the release of Prabhas' Saaho. The makers of the film kept everything including its title under the wraps for 2 years. Everyone including many celebs and critics had desperately been waiting to see the title and first look of this highly-anticipated movie.

Finally, UV Creations, which is bankrolling the film, has revealed that Prabhas 20 has been titled Radhe Shyam. They have also released the first look of all its four versions like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The long wait is really worth it! The poster featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is a blend of both class and mass. It is beautiful and hints that the movie is going to be an intense romance drama.

Along with fans, many celebs and critics took to Twitter to talk about the first look of Radhe Shyam. If we are to go by their reactions, the poster is beyond their expectations and it has made them even more curious about the film. They also said they can't wait to watch the love story unfold on the big screens.

Here is what celebs and critics say about Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam first look:

Sundeep Kishan: #Prabhas @HegdePooja Waiting bro @director_Radhaa @uv_creations ✌ #RadheShyam ✊

Sudheer Babu: This is beautiful .... I'm in for #RadheShyam ... #Prabhas @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @UV_Creations

Sudheer Varma: The First look of #RadheShyam is just awesome #RadheShyamFirstLook #Prabhas @hegdepooja @UV_Creations

Bobby: #RadheShyam First Look looks classy and stunning! Can't wait to witness this beautiful love story on big screen. My Best wishes to #Prabhas Garu and entire team

Vennela Kishore: Beauuuuuutifullllll Star-struck #RadheShyamFirstLook Fire Jab Tak Rahenge Suraj Chand, Yaad Rahenge Ye #RadheShyam

Harish Shankar: Darling & @hegdepooja combo will rock the screen !!!!

Vijay Chilla: Here comes the super classy first look of #RadheShyam My best wishes to @UV_Creations #GopiKrishnaFilms @director_radhaa #Prabhas20FirstLook #RadheShyam

Hemanth Kumar CR: The first look of #Prabhas @hegdepooja starrer #RadheShyam is here. (Couple of things about the visual style of the poster) This is a love story set in Europe, sometime in the 1960s. The poster leaves traces that a part of the story unfolds in Italy. And the poster design makes it seem like a metaphor for Mount Vesuvius erupting near Pompeii, and at the same time, triggering a tsunami.