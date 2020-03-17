Here is good news for rebel star Prabhas' fans. Director Radha Krishna Kumar has finally broken his silence over the release date of the first look of his next movie, which is tentatively known as Prabhas 20.

Months after the release of Saaho, Prabhas went busy with the shooting of his 20th movie, which has got a lot of hype and curiosity. The Baahubali actor's fans have desperately been waiting to see his first look and teaser of Prabhas 20. The fans have urged them to release its promos on several occasions, but the makers have kept everything under wrap in bid to hold their curiosity.

Finally, Radha Krishna Kumar took his Twitter account to make an announcement about the completion of its Georgia schedule and the release of its first look. The director tweeted, "One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kickass schedule!! Lovely people you are!! #Prabhas20 First look soon."

While many filmmakers stalled their film shoots due to Coronavirus, the makers of Prabhas 20 could not cancel its Georgia schedule as it was pre-planned and cancelling could have landed the team in a big mess. Radha Krishna Kumar recently tweeted a photo from Georgia and wrote, "10 degrees cold, pouring rain and coronavirus threat. Nothing stops the spirit of the crew. #Prabhas20."

'Wrapped up the 3rd schedule'

Prabhas has teamed up with Pooja Hegde for the first time. Their chemistry will be one of the highlights of Prabhas 20. Radha Krishna recently tweeted, "Wrapped up the 3rd schedule yesterday The massive sets by production designer Ravinder reddy were amazingly captured by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa!! It was a delight to watch our super cool darling Prabhas and ultra-cute Pooja hedge's working chemistry ."

Prabhas 20 is a romantic entertainer movie, which is reportedly set against 1960-70's Europe backdrop. Gopi Krishna Movies and UV creations are jointly producing the film with a whopping budget. Amit Trivedi is composing music for the film, while Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera for it.