When everyone in the film industry stays home, Prabhas, Priyadarshi, Pooja Hegde and other members of Prabhas 20 are braving the Corona Virus in Georgia. They are risking their lives to meet their fans' expectations.

The people in the Telugu film industry are taking precautionary measures to safeguard their cast, crew and filmgoers from COVID-19 infection. They have postponed their movie release, shooting and function with having a second thought about the losses they suffer from it. But the same is not the case with the makers of Prabhas 20, who could not postpone its Georgia schedule.

A lot of money, time, planning, preparation and permission is needed for the shooting of a film in foreign locales. The makers of Prabhas 20 planned and took permission and booked tickets for its cast and crew to shoot in Georgia, weeks before the news about the Corona Virus scare broke out.

The cast went ahead with shooting of Prabhas 20 in Georgia.

Like other Tollywood filmmakers, the producers of Prabhas 20 wanted to postpone its schedule. But they could lose a lot of money and permission. They had to take fresh permission, book new flight tickets and make new plans for this schedule. These things would not only consume a lot of time but also delay all its other process including its release. Hence, they did not postpone this schedule, say the sources from the industry.

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, other cast and crew decided to risk their lives for its producers and fans, who are desperately waiting for its release. They went ahead with the shooting of Prabhas 20 in Georgia. Priyadarshi tweeted a photo featuring him in Georgia and wrote today, "Braved the Corona Virus. Walked through empty Airports. Reached amazing Georgia. Joined #Prabhas20."

Many fans replied to Priyadarshi and asked him to take care of himself and Prabhas. Some of them also enquired about the release date of its first look. A fan named Gautam Goud (@IAmGautam6) tweeted, "Take Care Bro #Prabhas Anna Ni Kuda Careful ga Undamani Cheppu Anna #StaySafe #Prabhas20."