UV Creations, which is bankrolling Prabhas 20, has shared the latest update on its shoot. Saaho star has completed a cute chase sequence for this most awaited movie with an international crew.

Prabhas is currently busy with the shooting of his 20th movie, which is tentatively known as Prabhas 20. There is a lot of hype and expectations about this film as it happens to be the next release of Prabhas after Saaho. All his fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for this flick, which is touted to be a romantic comedy entertainer.

The bosses of UV Creations took to its Twitter account to share an update on the shooting of Prabhas 20. They tweeted, "A cute chase sequence with a terrific international crew has been completed. A long schedule in Europe awaits now. More updates soon! #Prabhas20."

Now, the film unit of Prabhas 20 is leaving for Georgia for 20 days. "The entire team of Prabhas 20 will fly to Georgia around March 15 for a 20-day schedule. Major portions of the film involving Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, and others will be shot in the interiors of that country. After this schedule, the team will take a break for a week and then resume filming in Hyderabad," a movie portal quoted a source as saying.

Prabhas 20, which is set in 70s Europe, went on floors in Hyderabad earlier this year. Now, the makers plan to head to Georgia next and shoot crucial portions of the film there. The team has already wrapped up a schedule each in Italy and Hyderabad, where Prabhas and Pooja Hegde shot a few pivotal scenes within a courtroom set at a popular studio.

Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame is directing Prabhas 20, which is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations. The film is expected to be released next summer.