Prabhas, and the other main cast of his next film, flew to Georgia to shoot for the upcoming schedule. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, the film is being produced jointly by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies, which is owned by Prabhas's uncle Krishnam Raju, who is playing a key role in this film.

Tentatively titled as #Prabhas 20, rumour suggest that the makers have registered 'O Dear' and 'Radhe Shyam' as titles for the film, and any one will be chosen as the title of the film, and an official announcement from them is awaited.

As per the latest report, the producers of the film are in plans of releasing the first look very soon. It is said they have chosen March 25 as the date, on the occasion of Ugadi, which is one of the most important festivals down the south.

The film is expected to release in October, either during Dasara or Prabhas's birthday, which is on October 23rd. After Saaho, which is a hit, partially, responsibility on Prabhas has become huge because his fans expect him to deliver a bigger hit.

He will be seen playing a palm reader in this film which is set in the backdrop of 1980s. This film will have a bit of vintage touch and those scenes are being shot in the picturesque locations of Europe. Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady in this flick and this is her first ever collaboration with the Baahubali actor. Also, Bhagyashree is playing mother of Prabhas in this flick.

Post the release of the film, which means in November, Prabhas will begin shooting for Nag Ashwin's next which is a sci-fi thriller.