There have been speculations over the title of Prabhas 20, which is one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame, the film is being produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies, owned by Rebel Star Krishnam Raju. The veteran actor is said to be playing a key role in the film.

The shooting of the film is kept on hold due to the lockdown and updates on the film have been promised by the production house once the lockdown is lifted. UV Creations took to Twitter to announce the same.

'We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe'

They wrote, "We are amid a global pandemic and many lives are at stake due to the current situation. Owing to the current situation, we have paused all our activities. After all this is over, we promise to come up with many more updates. We urge everyone to stay home & stay safe! #Prabhas20" (sic)

We have earlier reported that either O Dear or Radhe Shyam have been considered as the titles of the film because the team sacrificed Jaan for Dil Raju's Jaanu, which was an official Telugu remake of 96.

After a lot of brain storming , it is said that the makers have finalised on Radhe Shyam, hoping that fans would connect more to it. If things went well, the title and first look would have been announced during Ugadi itself, but unfortunately, fans of Prabhas have to wait a little more for it.

Touted to be a period drama, the untitled film is set against the backdrop of Paris in the 1920s and the protagonist will reportedly be seen as a fortune-teller. While Pooja Hegde is playing the love interest to Prabhas, Bollywood actress Bhagyashree will be seen as his mother.