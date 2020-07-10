Prabhas has treated his fans with something special on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning. The actor has revealed the name of his next movie titled Radhe Shyam along with the first look poster of the multilingual flick.

After Saaho, Prabhas got busy with the shooting of his next movie tentatively known as Prabhas 20 featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The makers had planned to title it Jaan, but Prabhas decided to change it after Dil Raju requested to give title for his film starring Samantha. Later, it was rumoured that the makers had planned to rename it as O Dear. However, they did not announce it officially.

Prabhas' fans were curiously waiting to know its title and see his first look in the upcoming movie. UV Creations finally announced the date for revealing its title and first look. The producers tweeted on July 8, "The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM #Prabhas @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @UVKrishnamRaju garu."

July 10 marks 5 years of Baahubali: The Beginning

July 10 marks the five years of Baahubali: The Beginning release. Prabhas took to his Instagram account to commemorate the occasion and shared a special and never-seen-before still from the film. The actor captioned it with, Here's to the team that created magic! Celebrating #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning. ❤️"

Prabhas also shared a stunning video clip of Baahubali: The Beginning and expressed his nostalgia about it. The actor captioned it with, "Baahubali: The Beginning Feeling nostalgic @kyarlagadda17 #5YearsOfBaahubali The Beginning."

Prabhas' next movie is a romantic drama film and it is another Pan-India film for the actor. Prabhas 20 is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed and released in Tamil and Malayalam with the same title. Minutes after his Baahubali posts, the actor revealed that the movie has been titled Radhe Shyam and he also released the first look posters of all the four language versions.

Prabhas captioned these posters with, "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it #Prabhas20FirstLook #RadheShyam @director_radhaa @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms #GopiKrishnaFilms #KrishnamRaju @bhushankumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @radheshyamfilm."

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners of UV Creations and T-Series. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde are playing the lead roles, while Sachin Khedkar, Priyadrashi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan appear in the supporting cast.