Finally, the long wait is over! The makers of rebel star Prabhas' upcoming movie, which is tentatively known as Prabhas 20, are gearing up to unveil its title and first look on July 10.

Prabhas' fans have been eagerly waiting to see the first look of his 20th movie. Over 10 months have passed after the release of his last movie Saaho and they were getting restless to see its promo and title. UV Creations, which is bankrolling the movie, has announced today that it will reveal the title and first look of Prabhas 20 at 10.00 am on July 10.

'The announcement you all have been waiting for'

UV Creations tweeted on July 8, "The announcement you all have been waiting for! Title & first look of #Prabhas20 will be out on 10.7.2020 at 10 AM #Prabhas @hegdepooja @director_radhaa @UVKrishnamRaju garu @itsBhushanKumar #Vamshi #Pramod @PraseedhaU @UV_Creations @TSeries."

Prabhas 20 stars an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Prabhas 20 a UV Creation Production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

The cinematography for Prabhas 20 is done by Manoj Paramahamsa and the production designer for the film is RRaveendar. Prabhas 20 is produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series along with Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations.